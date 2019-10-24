Tesco Mini Christmas Cupcakes 18 Pieces Serves 18

Small Satisfying Sweet Treats
These were absolutely lovely - just a small treat when you need that little something sweet bought last Christmas 2018 and will definitely order for this year 2019 I can highly recommend.....
SALTED CARAMEL MINI CUPCAKES
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Water, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Colours (Plain Caramel, Iron Oxide, Gold, Annatto, Curcumin), Glucose, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Invert Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Flavouring, Light Brown Sugar, Stabiliser (Modified Maize Starch), Skimmed Milk, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Sea Salt, Milk Sugar.
CHOCOLATE MINI CUPCAKES
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin, Iron Oxide), Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide).
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
9 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One One salted caramel cupcake (22g)
|Energy
|2032kJ / 486kcal
|447kJ / 107kcal
|Fat
|25.1g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|10.0g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|62.0g
|13.6g
|Sugars
|45.8g
|10.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019