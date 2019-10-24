By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mini Christmas Cupcakes 18 Pieces Serves 18

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Mini Christmas Cupcakes 18 Pieces Serves 18

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 6.00
£0.33/each

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

One One salted caramel cupcake
  • Energy447kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars10.1g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2032kJ / 486kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Mini chocolate sponge cakes topped with chocolate flavoured frosting and decorated with golden stars and 4 mini vanilla sponge cakes topped with salted caramel flavoured frosting and decorated with caramel fudge
  • A delicious combination of 5 mini chocolate sponge cakes topped with chocolate flavoured frosting and decorated with golden stars and 4 mini vanilla sponge cakes topped with salted caramel flavoured frosting and decorated with caramel fudge. This product is ready to eat. Enjoy alongside a warm cup of tea with friends and family if you feel like sharing. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Topped with salted caramel and chocolate frosting, hand decorated with gold lustre fudge and star sprinkles.

Information

Ingredients

SALTED CARAMEL MINI CUPCAKES

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Water, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Colours (Plain Caramel, Iron Oxide, Gold, Annatto, Curcumin), Glucose, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Invert Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Flavouring, Light Brown Sugar, Stabiliser (Modified Maize Starch), Skimmed Milk, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Sea Salt, Milk Sugar.

CHOCOLATE MINI CUPCAKES

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin, Iron Oxide), Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne One salted caramel cupcake (22g)
Energy2032kJ / 486kcal447kJ / 107kcal
Fat25.1g5.5g
Saturates10.0g2.2g
Carbohydrate62.0g13.6g
Sugars45.8g10.1g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein2.4g0.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
  • One salted caramel cupcake (22g),One chocolate cupcake (22g)
    • Energy447kJ 107kcal 444kJ 106kcal
      5%
    • Fat5.5g 6.0g
      9%
    • Saturates2.2g 2.2g
      11%
    • Sugars10.1g 9.0g
      10%
    • Salt0.1g 0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2032kJ / 486kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agent (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Colour (Plain Caramel, Iron Oxide, Gold, Annatto, Curcumin), Glucose, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Invert Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Light Brown Sugar, Stabiliser (Modified Maize Starch), Skimmed Milk, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Milk Sugar.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin, Iron Oxide), Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide).

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    9 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne salted caramel cupcake (22g)Per 100gOne chocolate cupcake (22g)
    Energy2032kJ / 486kcal447kJ / 107kcal2016kJ / 483kcal444kJ / 106kcal
    Fat25.1g5.5g27.1g6.0g
    Saturates10.0g2.2g10.2g2.2g
    Carbohydrate62.0g13.6g55.4g12.2g
    Sugars45.8g10.1g40.9g9.0g
    Fibre1.1g0.2g1.1g0.2g
    Protein2.4g0.5g3.7g0.8g
    Salt0.2g0.1g0.2g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Small Satisfying Sweet Treats

5 stars

These were absolutely lovely - just a small treat when you need that little something sweet bought last Christmas 2018 and will definitely order for this year 2019 I can highly recommend.....

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Yule Log 760g Serves 10

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 5.00
£0.66/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Finest Mini Tarts Selection 18 Pieces Serves 18

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.00
£2.34/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Tesco Finest Mini Mince Pies 12 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.75
£0.15/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Finest 10 Pigs In Blankets 210G

£ 2.50
£1.20/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here