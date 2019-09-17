By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Weight Watchers Wholemeal Wraps 6 Pack

£ 1.40
£0.23/each
Each Wrap contains:
  • Energy499kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.26g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 6 Wholemeal Wraps
  • Our food range is just a part of what we have to offer - to find out more visit us at weightwatchers.co.uk
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 3 SmartPoints value per wrap
  • 118 kcal 499kJ per wrap
  • Large delicious wrap
  • High fibre
  • Low fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Fibre, Glycerine, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and odours. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 24 hours.Freezing instructions: May be frozen on day of purchase and used within one month. Once defrosted, consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze. For Best Before See Front of Pack

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To use: Ready to eat.

Name and address

  • Rivermill Ltd.,
  • 1 Bell Street,
  • Maidenhead,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 1BU.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to Rivermill Ltd., quoting the best before date and stating where and when purchased.
  • Or email customer.services@rivermill.co.uk.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.

Net Contents

6 x Wholemeal Wraps

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer WrapAdult RI% RI per serving
Energy (kJ/kcal)997kJ499kJ8400kJ
-236kcal118kcal2000kcal6%
Fat 1.5g0.8g70g1%
(of which Saturates)0.6g0.3g20g2%
Carbohydrate 52.8g26.4g260g10%
(of which Sugars)2.1g1.1g90g1%
Fibre 11.0g5.5g
Protein 8.1g4.1g50g8%
Salt 0.51g0.26g6g4%

No wholemeal wraps in stores

5 stars

Love these. And they don't upset my stomach. Unfortunately the wholemeal once have been out of stock everywhere. What is happening please?

