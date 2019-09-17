Weight Watchers Wholemeal Wraps 6 Pack

No wholemeal wraps in stores
Love these. And they don't upset my stomach. Unfortunately the wholemeal once have been out of stock everywhere. What is happening please?
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Fibre, Glycerine, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Wheat Starch
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and odours. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 24 hours.Freezing instructions: May be frozen on day of purchase and used within one month. Once defrosted, consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze. For Best Before See Front of Pack
Manufactured in the UK
6 x Wholemeal Wraps
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Wrap
|Adult RI
|% RI per serving
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|997kJ
|499kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|236kcal
|118kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|1.5g
|0.8g
|70g
|1%
|(of which Saturates)
|0.6g
|0.3g
|20g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|52.8g
|26.4g
|260g
|10%
|(of which Sugars)
|2.1g
|1.1g
|90g
|1%
|Fibre
|11.0g
|5.5g
|Protein
|8.1g
|4.1g
|50g
|8%
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.26g
|6g
|4%
