Tesco Eco Kitchen Roll 2 Roll

Fantastic Product
It's kitchen roll, does exactly what I need it to too. The plastic wrap is recyclable with carrier bags and the cardboard inner is easily recyclable. What a fantastic product for someone who cares about the environment and our planet. Well done Tesco keep up the good work.
only 2 ply so thin
Only 2 ply so very thin. Quality kitchen roll is 3 ply.
Useless
Perfectly useless and an unpleasant grey, so thin and flimsy, better off using your hand.
Poor quality
Surprised nobody else has commented on the poor quality of this product, which is a shame given it's the only Eco kitchen roll on sale at Tesco. The roll disintegrates quickly so requires using multiple sheets for the same job performed by higher quality products. Tesco: please up your game with this.
Plastic Wrapping!
How can you claim that it's eco when it's wrapped in plastic? Makes no sense at all.
PLASTIC????? REALLY?????
No more plastic, please
Great product, but poor packaging. Toilet roll used to be wrapped in paper - let's return to those days with this product and other such rolls.
Great but ditch the plastic wrapping please.
Please get rid of the plastic wrapping. Other companies such as cheeky panda have done so. Bamboo toilet rolls and packaging.
shouldn't be wrapped in plastic!
Shame about the packaging
I heartily agree with the previous review. Supposedly Eco friendly wrapped in plastic!!!