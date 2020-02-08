By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Eco Kitchen Roll 2 Roll

2(12)Write a review
£ 1.25
£1.25/100sheet

Product Description

  • Eco kitchen towel.
  • FSC - Forests™ for all forever
  • Eco 100% recycled Kitchen Towel 100 sheets per pack 2 rolls
  • Tesco Eco Kitchen Towels use 100% recycled paper to help reduce climate change. Specially developed to be strong and absorbent enough for your everyday household needs. From cleaning surfaces to mopping up spills; Tesco Eco Kitchen Towels are the simple and hygienic solution for a variety of household tasks and chores. We also recommend using Tesco Eco Active Household products for a cleaning performance that’s good for you, your family and the planet. 2 Rolls 2 ply kitchen towels. Average 50 sheets per roll. Sheet size 240mm x 208mm approx. Average total area 4.99m2 approx Our Promise We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Produced in the U.K. for Tesco Stores Ltd., Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1GA, U.K. Freephone 0800 50 55 55. Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Tesco Ireland Ltd., Gresham House, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Freephone 1800 248 123 Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. (C) Tesco 2019. SC1309C
  • 2 rolls 2 ply kitchen towels.
  • Average 50 sheets per roll.
  • Sheet size 240mm x 208mm approx.
  • Average total area 4.99m2 approx.
  • 100 sheets per pack
  • Pack size: 100SHT

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • To avoid the danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x Rolls

Safety information

View more safety information

12 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic Product

5 stars

It's kitchen roll, does exactly what I need it to too. The plastic wrap is recyclable with carrier bags and the cardboard inner is easily recyclable. What a fantastic product for someone who cares about the environment and our planet. Well done Tesco keep up the good work.

only 2 ply so thin

2 stars

Only 2 ply so very thin. Quality kitchen roll is 3 ply.

Useless

1 stars

Perfectly useless and an unpleasant grey, so thin and flimsy, better off using your hand.

Poor quality

1 stars

Surprised nobody else has commented on the poor quality of this product, which is a shame given it's the only Eco kitchen roll on sale at Tesco. The roll disintegrates quickly so requires using multiple sheets for the same job performed by higher quality products. Tesco: please up your game with this.

Plastic Wrapping!

1 stars

How can you claim that it's eco when it's wrapped in plastic? Makes no sense at all.

PLASTIC????? REALLY?????

1 stars

PLASTIC????? REALLY?????

No more plastic, please

2 stars

Great product, but poor packaging. Toilet roll used to be wrapped in paper - let's return to those days with this product and other such rolls.

Great but ditch the plastic wrapping please.

2 stars

Please get rid of the plastic wrapping. Other companies such as cheeky panda have done so. Bamboo toilet rolls and packaging.

shouldn't be wrapped in plastic!

2 stars

shouldn't be wrapped in plastic!

Shame about the packaging

2 stars

I heartily agree with the previous review. Supposedly Eco friendly wrapped in plastic!!!

