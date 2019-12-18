Philadelphia Garlic & Herb 340G
Offer
- Energy177 kJ 43 kcal2%
- Fat3.0 g4%
- Saturates2.0 g10%
- Sugars1.6 g2%
- Salt0.27 g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 591 kJ
Product Description
- Medium fat soft cheese with garlic and herbs.
- Did you know that this product is still under our Light range and has 40% less fat than Philadelphia Original? We just keep our packaging simple!
- Made with milk and real cream, Philadelphia Garlic & Herbs Soft Cheese has the same fresh and creamy taste as Original, and is packed with delicious Garlic & Herbs - now with an even tastier and fresher herbs taste!
- Stir it into a deliciously creamy pasta sauce, or as a flavoursome spread when building your lunchtime sandwich. Philadelphia is fantastically versatile, whether you are looking for a lunch upgrade or a delicious dinner.
- - Available also in 170g pack.
- - Made with pasteurised milk
- - No preservatives
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - See our recipes at www.philadelphia.co.uk for more delicious inspiration.
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Garlic (1.3 %), Salt, Herbs, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.
Number of uses
1 portion = 30 g. Contains 11-12 portions
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Write to us at:
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.philadelphia.ie
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (30 g)
|Energy
|591 kJ
|177 kJ
|-
|142 kcal
|43 kcal
|Fat
|10 g
|3.0 g
|of which Saturates
|6.7 g
|2.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3 g
|1.6 g
|of which Sugars
|5.3 g
|1.6 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|0.1 g
|Protein
|7.2 g
|2.2 g
|Salt
|0.91 g
|0.27 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019