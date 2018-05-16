Fox & Ivy 150Ml Diffusing - Wild Orchid

- A rounded, creamy scent full of floral notes from jasmine and lily of the valley, with hints of warm sandalwood.
- Infuse your home and elevate your senses with this Fox & Ivy collection of time-honoured favourites. Rich spices, colourful fruits, warm woods, deep musks and beautiful floral fragrances - each have their place this in classic fragrance collection, so you can choose the scent that suits your mood.
- 150ml Reed Diffuser
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Carefully remove cap and insert one end of the reed sticks into the container, then turn the reed sticks over exposing the oil infused ends to the air, the reed will draw upon the oil and release fragrance into the air. For optimum performance turn every two to three days.
Warnings
- alpha-Hexylcinnamaldehyde. Cyclamen aldehyde. Hexyl salicylate. Citronellol.
- May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
- IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
- Warning! Keep out of reach of children and pets. Remove all packaging before use. Never use if there is any damage to the container. Do not allow this product to come into contact with fabrics, polished or painted surfaces, which may be damaged by the fragrance oil. Always place product on coaster. Do not consume. Use only as directed. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. In case of contact with skin, rinse immediately with plenty of water. Keep instructions even after you throw the packaging away.
Net Contents
150ml
Safety information
