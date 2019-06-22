By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rubicon Street Agua Fresca 330Ml

5(1)Write a review
Rubicon Street Agua Fresca 330Ml
£ 0.75
£0.23/100ml
Each 330ml can contains
  • Energy267 kJ 63 kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars14g
    16%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 81kJ/19kcal

Product Description

  • Still Watermelon and Lime Juice Soft Drink with Mint Flavouring, Sugar and Sweetener
  • Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
  • An iconic drink from the market stalls of Mexico, Agua Fresca is a popular thirst quencher across Central America and the Caribbean.
  • Street Drinks by Rubicon, inspired by authentic recipes from around the world
  • Agua Fresca is the refreshing taste of watermelon, lime & mint
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Watermelon Juice (6%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Lime Juice from Concentrate (0.5%), Natural Flavourings, Natural Mint Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Lime Flavouring, Colour (Lycopene), Sweetener (Steviol Glycoside)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Can

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G.Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you.
  • Get in touch by emailing consumercare@rubiconexotic.com or visiting www.rubiconexotic.com
  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G.Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 81kJ/19kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 4.5g
of which sugars 4.4g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tangy best drink ever

5 stars

Tangy and flavour is great this tastes a bit like a mojito but still as the flavour of lime, mint and watermelon really mix well together

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here