Rubicon Street Drinks Nimbu Pani 330Ml

Product Description
- Still Lemon Juice Soft Drink with Cumin Extract, Mint Flavouring, Sugar and Sweetener
- Nimbu Pani is the secret to staying refreshed found off the beaten track throughout India and right across South Asia as a sought after drink to beat the heat.
- Street Drinks by Rubicon, inspired by authentic recipes from around the world
- Nimbu Pani is the delicious thirst quenching taste of lemon cumin and mint
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lemon Juice (5%), Sugar, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Natural Mint Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Cumin Extract
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Can
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Best Served Chilled
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you.
- Get in touch by emailing consumercare@rubiconexotic.com or visiting www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|85kJ/20kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.05g
