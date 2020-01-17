By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vanilla Reed Diffuser 80Ml

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Vanilla Reed Diffuser 80Ml
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Reed Diffuser Vanilla
  • Tesco Reed Diffuser Vanilla
  • lasts up to 8 weeks*
  • *lasts for up to 8 weeks based on using all reeds at room temperature

Information

Storage

Store away from moisture, heat and direct sunlight Store upright in a cool place

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Remove lid. 2. Put the natural reeds into the container, spreading them into a fan shape. 3. Wait a few hours until the reeds have absorbed and dispersed the fragrance. 4. When a greater intensity is desired, turn the reeds the other way round. 5. The strength of the fragrance depends on the number of reeds you put inside the container.

Warnings

  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Dispose of contents/container to approved disposal site according to local regulations,
  • 1-(2,6,6-trimethyl-3-cyclohexen-1-yl)2-buten-1-one, Linalool,
  • ,

Recycling info

Carton. Paper widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80ml

Safety information

View more safety information

If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Dispose of contents/container to approved disposal site according to local regulations, 1-(2,6,6-trimethyl-3-cyclohexen-1-yl)2-buten-1-one, Linalool

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Worst thing to buy. Does not smell like vanilla at

1 stars

Worst thing to buy. Does not smell like vanilla at all. Not a very nice smell but not very strong. Disappointing

Amazing

5 stars

Smells absolutely lovely and really good value for money. Would definitely recommend 100%

Smells nice; looks horrible

3 stars

The vanilla scent is really nice - not too over powering. However, the reeds and liquid quickly turn a very unpleasant orangey colour making it rather unattractive to look at. Ok if you have it hidden

good smell, stupid design

2 stars

Smelled good but was very very difficult to open the lid such a stupid design

It's great. Don't change it Tesco

5 stars

lovely scent and great value for money (hope tesco don't increase the price or reduce the quantity!) also used it in my ceramic scent burner, with some water to dilute.

