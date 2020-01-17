Tesco Vanilla Reed Diffuser 80Ml

Worst thing to buy. Does not smell like vanilla at
Worst thing to buy. Does not smell like vanilla at all. Not a very nice smell but not very strong. Disappointing
Amazing
Smells absolutely lovely and really good value for money. Would definitely recommend 100%
Smells nice; looks horrible
The vanilla scent is really nice - not too over powering. However, the reeds and liquid quickly turn a very unpleasant orangey colour making it rather unattractive to look at. Ok if you have it hidden
good smell, stupid design
Smelled good but was very very difficult to open the lid such a stupid design
It's great. Don't change it Tesco
lovely scent and great value for money (hope tesco don't increase the price or reduce the quantity!) also used it in my ceramic scent burner, with some water to dilute.