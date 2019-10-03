Swantex 80Pk Paper Straws

Paper Straw. Environment - NOT PLASTIC!
Ignore previous reviews about 'They are not plastic, they don't bend, they degrade after being chewed, you cant recycled them'. Well they are Paper Straws that can be Recycled. They are not meant to be chewed and they aren't meant to bend as this breaks the protective seal around the ply therefore making the inner core wet. They are a cross 3 ply Paper Straw. They are Vegan Friendly Environmental product. They do exactly what they are meant to do.
Inferior in every way to plastic
Be careful if you have young children, or children who like to chew paper. These get soggy quickly & deteriorate into young children's mouths. High risk for choking. Never again.