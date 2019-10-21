By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen All The Rage Rolls 120G

4(7)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen All The Rage Rolls 120G
£ 2.00
£1.67/100g
One roll
  • Energy780kJ 187kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1299kJ / 311kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned Soya protein with Kale and white mushrooms in puff pastry, topped with black onion seeds
  • Curly kale, mushroom and garlic wrapped in flaky puff pastry with seed toppers
  • Curly kale, mushroom and garlic wrapped in flaky puff pastry with seed toppers
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad.
  • We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for Veg unleashed!
  • Curly kale, mushroom and garlic wrapped in flaky puff pastry with seed toppers
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Textured Soya Protein (9%), Curly Kale (6%), Mushroom (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Soya Protein Isolate, Black Onion Seeds, Onion Powder, Parsley, Sage, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Yeast Powder, Spices, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Garlic Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Bean, Apple Extract, Turmeric Powder, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D2.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the heating instructions above. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 14 minutes
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 18 minutes
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: N/A

Hob
Instructions: N/A

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on same day and do not refreeze. Follow the heating instructions above.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1299kJ / 311kcal780kJ / 187kcal
Fat17.6g10.5g
Saturates6.0g3.6g
Carbohydrate24.3g14.6g
Sugars1.8g1.1g
Fibre1.3g0.8g
Protein13.3g8.0g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

So tasty! The pastry on this is so flaky and the f

5 stars

So tasty! The pastry on this is so flaky and the filling delicious. It's become a staple snack in my kitchen

great for vegans and vegi's.

5 stars

wow, very tasty.. I can't wait to try these again. I couldn't wait and just microwaved the 2nd lot! Anything that can taste good after microwaving instead of oven cooking is a miracle! Great for vegans and vegetarians.

Soooo good!

5 stars

Sooooo good! What a great treat for lunch, good warm or cold alone or with salad. I love them with a leafy green salad on the side, and the Rage Rolls hot from the oven. Amazing flavour!

You have to try these *****

5 stars

Absolutely delicious taste don’t be put of by kale Really enjoyed and far better than the Greggs vegan rolls

Poor. Dont know whats so special about these ?

2 stars

Poor. Dont know whats so special about these ?

Sau-Sage rollz

2 stars

As a sausage roll I found there was a strong emphasis on the SAGE. They were a bit like Paxo stuffing wrapped up in pastry, and also as dry as you would imagine this could be. I had them warmed through, and even then they were dry. If you're having a sausage roll let's face it you're looking for a greasy snack. I might buy them again... if they were reduced and I was looking for a convenient lunch.

love these

5 stars

Love these well done tesco

Usually bought next

Heck Vegan Breakfast Sausages 6 Pack 255G

£ 2.50
£9.81/kg

Goodfellas Vegan Spicy Vegetable Salsa Pizza 375G

£ 2.50
£0.67/100g

Magnum Vegan Almond Ice Cream 270Ml

£ 3.89
£1.45/100ml

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here