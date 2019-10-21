Wicked Kitchen All The Rage Rolls 120G

So tasty! The pastry on this is so flaky and the f
So tasty! The pastry on this is so flaky and the filling delicious. It's become a staple snack in my kitchen
great for vegans and vegi's.
wow, very tasty.. I can't wait to try these again. I couldn't wait and just microwaved the 2nd lot! Anything that can taste good after microwaving instead of oven cooking is a miracle! Great for vegans and vegetarians.
Soooo good!
Sooooo good! What a great treat for lunch, good warm or cold alone or with salad. I love them with a leafy green salad on the side, and the Rage Rolls hot from the oven. Amazing flavour!
You have to try these *****
Absolutely delicious taste don’t be put of by kale Really enjoyed and far better than the Greggs vegan rolls
Poor. Dont know whats so special about these ?
Sau-Sage rollz
As a sausage roll I found there was a strong emphasis on the SAGE. They were a bit like Paxo stuffing wrapped up in pastry, and also as dry as you would imagine this could be. I had them warmed through, and even then they were dry. If you're having a sausage roll let's face it you're looking for a greasy snack. I might buy them again... if they were reduced and I was looking for a convenient lunch.
love these
Love these well done tesco