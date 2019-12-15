Wicked Kitchen Curried Cauliflower Pasty 150G

Don't waste your money
The pastry was great, but the filling was dreadful. Just a molten mass of liquid nothingness - if it didn't say it was cauliflower, you would have no idea what the heck it was supposed to be. Cooked it as per the instructions and it burnt the roof of my mouth Not a single hint of any curry spices at all.
Tasty but too much heat.
Very tasty but described as mild on packet. So spicy I could actually hardly eat it! For hard core chilli fans only I would suggest.
Surprisingly tasty
Much nicer than expected, and has a really nice flakey pastry. The curried cauliflower works really well with the other veg, giving it an authentic pasty taste.
overpriced for the money and poor level of filling
Nicely heated with spices and crunchy pastry
Trying to eat more veg and needed a quick mid week cheat. This was served with carrots and stir fry cabbage. Nice gentle heat from the spices and the pastry was crunchy so enjoyed by all, even the teen.