Wicked Kitchen Curried Cauliflower Pasty 150G

Wicked Kitchen Curried Cauliflower Pasty 150G
£ 1.50
£1.00/100g
Each pasty
  • Energy1509kJ 361kcal
    18%
  • Fat19.5g
    28%
  • Saturates9.7g
    49%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1006kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower florets roasted with turmeric with spicy root vegetables in a flaky puff pastry pasty topped with a crunchy onion seed and parsley crumb.
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad.
  • We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for Veg Unleashed!
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Root Vegetables (36%) [Potato, Swede, Onion], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Roast Turmeric Cauliflower (12%) [Cauliflower, Turmeric, Rapeseed Oil], Water, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Coriander, Black Onion Seed, Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Soya Bean, Apple Extract, Parsley, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Turmeric Powder, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D2.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 17 minutes
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 22 minutes
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: N/A

Hob
Instructions: N/A

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on same day and do not refreeze. Follow the heating instructions opposite.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1006kJ / 241kcal1509kJ / 361kcal
Fat13.0g19.5g
Saturates6.5g9.7g
Carbohydrate26.2g39.3g
Sugars3.4g5.1g
Fibre1.1g1.7g
Protein4.1g6.1g
Salt0.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Help other customers like you

Don't waste your money

1 stars

The pastry was great, but the filling was dreadful. Just a molten mass of liquid nothingness - if it didn't say it was cauliflower, you would have no idea what the heck it was supposed to be. Cooked it as per the instructions and it burnt the roof of my mouth Not a single hint of any curry spices at all.

Tasty but too much heat.

4 stars

Very tasty but described as mild on packet. So spicy I could actually hardly eat it! For hard core chilli fans only I would suggest.

Surprisingly tasty

4 stars

Much nicer than expected, and has a really nice flakey pastry. The curried cauliflower works really well with the other veg, giving it an authentic pasty taste.

overpriced for the money and poor level of filling

2 stars

overpriced for the money and poor level of filling, way too much pastry

Nicely heated with spices and crunchy pastry

5 stars

Trying to eat more veg and needed a quick mid week cheat. This was served with carrots and stir fry cabbage. Nice gentle heat from the spices and the pastry was crunchy so enjoyed by all, even the teen.

