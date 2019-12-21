By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gin Cocktail Mixers Gift Set 4X70ml

Gin Cocktail Mixers Gift Set 4X70ml
Product Description

  • Gin Cocktail Mixers
  • Craft your own Gourmet Cocktails at home with our pre-measured gin mixers, which bring innovative new colours and flavours to your favourite tipple.
  • Just add gin
  • Non-alcoholic
  • Pack size: 280ml

Information

Country

China

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Keep out of direct sunlight.Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Add a measure of gin into a tall glass.
  • 2 Top it off with your choice of gin mixer.
  • 3 Add ice and then some fruit as a garnish.
  • 4 Enjoy your cocktail
  • Please retain this information for future reference.

Warnings

  • WARNING: INGREDIENTS MARKED

Importer address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Distributor address

Return to

  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 280ml ℮

Safety information

WARNING: INGREDIENTS MARKED

    • Just add gin
    • Non-alcoholic
    • Lime Flavour Mixer 70ml e
    • Raspberry Flavour Mixer 70ml e
    • Rose Flavour Mixer 70ml e
    • Elderflower Flavour Mixer 70ml e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Salt, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (*E102, E133), *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in young children

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100ml
    Energy kJ350
    Energy kcal82
    Fat 0
    Of which Saturates 0
    Carbohydrate 20.6
    Of which Sugars 20.6
    Protein 0
    Salt <0.1
    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Colour (*E129), *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in young children

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100ml
    Energy kJ268
    Energy kcal63
    Fat 0
    Of which Saturates 0
    Carbohydrate 15.8
    Of which Sugars 15.8
    Protein 0
    Salt0
    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Colour (*E102), *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in young children

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100ml
    Energy kJ268
    Energy kcal63
    Fat 0
    Of which Saturates 0
    Carbohydrate 15.8
    Of which Sugars 15.8
    Protein 0
    Salt 0
    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (*E129, E133), *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in young children

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100ml
    Energy kJ512
    Energy kcal120
    Fat 0
    Of which Saturates 0
    Carbohydrate 30.1
    Of which Sugars 30.1
    Protein 0
    Salt0

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

