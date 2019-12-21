Gin Cocktail Mixers Gift Set 4X70ml
Product Description
- Gin Cocktail Mixers
- Craft your own Gourmet Cocktails at home with our pre-measured gin mixers, which bring innovative new colours and flavours to your favourite tipple.
- Just add gin
- Non-alcoholic
- Pack size: 280ml
Information
Country
China
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Keep out of direct sunlight.Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 7 days.
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Add a measure of gin into a tall glass.
- 2 Top it off with your choice of gin mixer.
- 3 Add ice and then some fruit as a garnish.
- 4 Enjoy your cocktail
- Please retain this information for future reference.
Warnings
- WARNING: INGREDIENTS MARKED
Importer address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Distributor address
Return to
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 280ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING: INGREDIENTS MARKED
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Salt, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (*E102, E133), *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in young children
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Energy kJ 350 Energy kcal 82 Fat 0 Of which Saturates 0 Carbohydrate 20.6 Of which Sugars 20.6 Protein 0 Salt <0.1
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Colour (*E129), *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in young children
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Energy kJ 268 Energy kcal 63 Fat 0 Of which Saturates 0 Carbohydrate 15.8 Of which Sugars 15.8 Protein 0 Salt 0
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Colour (*E102), *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in young children
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Energy kJ 268 Energy kcal 63 Fat 0 Of which Saturates 0 Carbohydrate 15.8 Of which Sugars 15.8 Protein 0 Salt 0
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (*E129, E133), *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in young children
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Energy kJ 512 Energy kcal 120 Fat 0 Of which Saturates 0 Carbohydrate 30.1 Of which Sugars 30.1 Protein 0 Salt 0
