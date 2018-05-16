A Pink Gin & Tonic Moment Gift Set

Product Description
- Indian Tonic Water - A timeless classic. Perfect mixed with Gordon's® Pink and a slice of lemon.
- Gordon's® Premium Pink Distilled Gin was inspired by Gordon's original 1880 pink gin recipe. Crafted to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon's with the sweetness of raspberries and strawberries with the tang of redcurrant.
- Made using only the highest quality ingredients and only natural flavourings to provide an authentic real berry flavour.
- Schweppes® Indian Tonic Water
- Masterfully made with quinine since 1783.
- Copa Glass
- Product of E.U.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Flavourings (including Quinine), Sweetener (Saccharin)
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
1.9
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Copa Glass
- Glass inside. Please open with care.
- Wash before use. Suitable for use in dishwashers.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml):
|Energy:
|93kJ/22kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which are saturates:
|0g
|Sugars:
|5.1g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0g
