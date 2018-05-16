Gordon's Pink Gin Mini & Berry Truffle Gift Box

Product Description
- Gordon's Premium
- Gordon's™ Premium Pink Distilled Gin: Product of the UK
- Cocoa Dusted Truffles with Raspberry Flavour & Popping Candy: Product of France
- Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin
- 1.9 UK Units per bottle
- This product contains alcohol and is not to be sold to anyone under the age of 18. Please enjoy this product responsibly. Always drink in moderation.
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Popping Candy (5%) [Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide], Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Produced on a site that handles Nuts, Gluten, Egg and Sesame.
Alcohol Units
1.9
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Ice
- 2. 50ml of Gordon's premium pink
- 3. 150ml of tonic water
- 4. Add fresh strawberries
- Please retain packaging for future reference.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Distributor address
Return to
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2454kJ/591kcal
|Fat
|44g
|(of which saturates
|37g)
|Carbohydrate
|43g
|(of which sugars
|41g)
|Protein
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.10g
