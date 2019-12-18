Smirnoff Mini, Glass & Berry Truffle Gift Set
Offer
Product Description
- Miniature, Glass & Truffles
- Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
- Monty Bojangles Berry Bubbly Truffles
- Cocoa Dusted Truffles with Raspberry Flavour & Popping Candy
- Smirnoff Official Licensed Product
- The World's No.1 Vodka
- Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka
- Product of the UK.
- Monty Bojangles Berry Bubbly Truffles
- Product of France.
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Popping Candy (5%) [Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide], Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that handles Nuts, Gluten, Egg and Sesame
Alcohol Units
1.9
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Monty Bojangles Berry Bubbly TrufflesStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Best Before End: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Smirnoff Glass
- Wash before use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Warnings
- THIS PRODUCT IS INTENDED FOR THE PURCHASE AND ENJOYMENT OF PEOPLE AGED 18 AND ABOVE.
Name and address
- Packed and Distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2454kJ
|-
|591kcal
|Fat
|43.8g
|of which saturates
|37.4g
|Carbohydrate
|43.0g
|of which sugars
|41.3g
|Protein
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
Safety information
THIS PRODUCT IS INTENDED FOR THE PURCHASE AND ENJOYMENT OF PEOPLE AGED 18 AND ABOVE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019