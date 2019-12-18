By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smirnoff Mini, Glass & Berry Truffle Gift Set

Smirnoff Mini, Glass & Berry Truffle Gift Set
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Miniature, Glass & Truffles
  • Discover recipes and ideas at thebar.com
  • Monty Bojangles Berry Bubbly Truffles
  • Cocoa Dusted Truffles with Raspberry Flavour & Popping Candy
  • Smirnoff Official Licensed Product
  • The World's No.1 Vodka
  • Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka
  • Product of the UK.
  • Monty Bojangles Berry Bubbly Truffles
  • Product of France.

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Popping Candy (5%) [Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide], Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that handles Nuts, Gluten, Egg and Sesame

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Monty Bojangles Berry Bubbly TrufflesStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Best Before End: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Smirnoff Glass
  • Wash before use.
  • Suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Warnings

  • THIS PRODUCT IS INTENDED FOR THE PURCHASE AND ENJOYMENT OF PEOPLE AGED 18 AND ABOVE.

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2454kJ
-591kcal
Fat 43.8g
of which saturates 37.4g
Carbohydrate 43.0g
of which sugars 41.3g
Protein 3.9g
Salt 0.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

THIS PRODUCT IS INTENDED FOR THE PURCHASE AND ENJOYMENT OF PEOPLE AGED 18 AND ABOVE.

