Tesco Smooth Duck & Orange Pate 200G

Tesco Smooth Duck & Orange Pate 200G
£ 1.40
£0.70/100g
1/5 of a pack (40g)
  • Energy481kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1202kJ / 290kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth duck liver, pork fat and chicken liver pâté with an orange liqueur.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco Smooth Duck and Orange Pâté Made with zesty orange liqueur, balanced with a blend of spices Made using British duck livers blended with an orange liqueur, orange zest, fresh British cream and spices.
  • British Duck Made with zesty orange liqueur, balanced with a blend of spices
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • British duck
  • Made with zesty orange liqueur, balanced with a blend of spices
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Fat, Duck Liver (19%), Water, Chicken Liver (9%), Duck Fat, Tapioca Starch, Single Cream (Milk), Orange Liqueur (2.5%), Concentrated Orange Juice, Orange Zest, Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Gelling Agents (Carob Gum, Agar), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Coriander, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Ginger, Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using duck, pork and chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (40g)
Energy1202kJ / 290kcal481kJ / 116kcal
Fat24.3g9.7g
Saturates8.2g3.3g
Carbohydrate10.2g4.1g
Sugars3.3g1.3g
Fibre0.7g0.3g
Protein7.3g2.9g
Salt1.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

