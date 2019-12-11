Tesco Smooth Duck & Orange Pate 200G

- Energy481kJ 116kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1202kJ / 290kcal
Product Description
- A smooth duck liver, pork fat and chicken liver pâté with an orange liqueur.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Tesco Smooth Duck and Orange Pâté Made with zesty orange liqueur, balanced with a blend of spices Made using British duck livers blended with an orange liqueur, orange zest, fresh British cream and spices.
- British Duck Made with zesty orange liqueur, balanced with a blend of spices
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- British duck
- Made with zesty orange liqueur, balanced with a blend of spices
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Fat, Duck Liver (19%), Water, Chicken Liver (9%), Duck Fat, Tapioca Starch, Single Cream (Milk), Orange Liqueur (2.5%), Concentrated Orange Juice, Orange Zest, Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Gelling Agents (Carob Gum, Agar), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Coriander, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Ginger, Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using duck, pork and chicken from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (40g)
|Energy
|1202kJ / 290kcal
|481kJ / 116kcal
|Fat
|24.3g
|9.7g
|Saturates
|8.2g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|10.2g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|7.3g
|2.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
