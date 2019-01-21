By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Morliny Boczek Lardons 150G

Morliny Boczek Lardons 150G
£ 1.75
£1.17/100g

Product Description

  • Smoked, diced pork belly with added water
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Belly (90%), Water, Acidity Regulators Sodium Lactate, Salt, Stabilisers: Triphosphates, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Smoke Flavouring, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 48 hours of opening and do not exceed Use By Date.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Instructions are guidelines only as cooking appliances may vary. Remove all packaging. Fry lardons for about 10 minutes, turning occasionally. Ensure product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.morliny.co.uk

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy1266 kJ/ 306 kcal
Fat28 g
of which Saturates11 g
Carbohydrate0,5 g
of which sugars0 g
Protein13 g
Salt2,0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Avoid

1 stars

These are awful - just grizzle and fat.

