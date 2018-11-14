By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jana Kefir Strawberry 375G

5(1)Write a review
Jana Kefir Strawberry 375G
£ 1.00
£0.27/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry Kefir
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Kefir (88%) (Milk), Sugar, Strawberry (4.2%), Concentrated Juice from Black Carrot, Flavouring, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 1°C - 8°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 day.For use by date & batch no: see top of bottle.

Produce of

Produced Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening!

Name and address

  • Sredzka Spoldzielnia Mleczarska "Jana",
  • ul,
  • Daszynskiego 9,
  • 63-000,
  • Sroda Wielkopolska.

Return to

  • Sredzka Spoldzielnia Mleczarska "Jana",
  • ul,
  • Daszynskiego 9,
  • 63-000,
  • Sroda Wielkopolska.

Net Contents

375g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 286 kJ / 68 kcal
Fat 1,3g
of which saturates0,7g
Carbohydrate11,0g
of which sugars11,0g
Protein3,0g
Salt0,10g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I love this drink, tastes delicious, shame you can

5 stars

I love this drink, tastes delicious, shame you can't get it in your delivery box, would order loads. :.o(

