By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Micellair Water Sensitive Skin 100Ml

4.5(59)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Micellair Water Sensitive Skin 100Ml
£ 2.00
£2.00/100ml
  • You are looking for a convenient make-up remover small enough to fit your sports bag, weekend or hand luggage? Try the effective MicellAIR Skin Breathe Micellar Water in the new pocket size format. It removes make-up from your face, eyes and lips effectively and gently. No rubbing or rinsing needed.
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Panthenol, Glyceryl Glucoside, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Decyl Glucoside, Poloxamer 124, Polyquaternium-10, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Acetate, Propylene Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

59 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not working

1 stars

This product does not remove any of my eye makeup

Nivea MicellAir water

5 stars

I think this 3 in 1 make up remover is amazing. You do not need much of it to remove your make up. I love that my eyes don't burn after it as they used to from a different micelar water. This is for every skin type. I highly recommend it to everybody. Must have! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA MicellAIR

5 stars

The best micellar water. removes all makeup, leaving the skin soft and pleasant. I really recommended this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great micelar water

5 stars

Amazing product from Nivea! It’s great for all type skin, it clean my skin and remove makeup. The best micelar water I ever had! I really recommended this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea MicellAIR Water

5 stars

Wow - does exactly what it says on the tin!! My skin felt lovely and soft after and all traces of make up were good me - definitely a regular in my bathroom cabinet from now on!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea so perfect

5 stars

I would like really recommended this prpduct is for all type skin. , you can quickly and easy remove your makeup , face feel really fresh is really good I'm so happy i can use first really perfect to my face [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA MicellAIR Water

5 stars

I love this, i will definitely be recommending to friends and family. It made my skin feel so soft and clean after removing my make up, it didn't make my face feel face feel funny after use like the other make up removers i've used. Im very happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fluffycloud

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant ,NIVEA MicellAIR Skin Breathe Micellar Water does what is says ,the make up even the massacre came off ,leaving my skin feeling clean and soft without have to rub ,will be using this definitely for the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea miscellAIR

5 stars

Absolutely love this product!Like treating my skin everytime i used it! All my makeup came off first time with only the smallest amount on the cotton wool pad!! ive already got my friends and my family trying this amazing product they all love it too!! Will definetly being buying more when this one runs out!!! Love it! Treat yourselves ladies you won't regret it! xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA MicellAIR Skin Breathe Miceller

5 stars

I love NIVEA MicellAIR Skin Breathe Water. You only need a small amount on cotton wool to remove all your makeup. It removes it easily and without having to scrub your skin. It smells amazing and leaves my extremely sensitive skin feeling so smooth and mosturised. This is now my go to makeup remover. It's 5 star [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 59 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Nivea Daily Eye Make Up Remover 125Ml

£ 1.50
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Nivea Micellair Water Sensitive Skin 400Ml

£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes 750G

£ 1.20
£1.60/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here