Nivea Micellair Water Sensitive Skin 100Ml

Not working
This product does not remove any of my eye makeup
Nivea MicellAir water
I think this 3 in 1 make up remover is amazing. You do not need much of it to remove your make up. I love that my eyes don't burn after it as they used to from a different micelar water. This is for every skin type. I highly recommend it to everybody. Must have! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
NIVEA MicellAIR
The best micellar water. removes all makeup, leaving the skin soft and pleasant. I really recommended this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great micelar water
Amazing product from Nivea! It’s great for all type skin, it clean my skin and remove makeup. The best micelar water I ever had! I really recommended this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea MicellAIR Water
Wow - does exactly what it says on the tin!! My skin felt lovely and soft after and all traces of make up were good me - definitely a regular in my bathroom cabinet from now on!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea so perfect
I would like really recommended this prpduct is for all type skin. , you can quickly and easy remove your makeup , face feel really fresh is really good I'm so happy i can use first really perfect to my face [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
NIVEA MicellAIR Water
I love this, i will definitely be recommending to friends and family. It made my skin feel so soft and clean after removing my make up, it didn't make my face feel face feel funny after use like the other make up removers i've used. Im very happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fluffycloud
Absolutely brilliant ,NIVEA MicellAIR Skin Breathe Micellar Water does what is says ,the make up even the massacre came off ,leaving my skin feeling clean and soft without have to rub ,will be using this definitely for the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea miscellAIR
Absolutely love this product!Like treating my skin everytime i used it! All my makeup came off first time with only the smallest amount on the cotton wool pad!! ive already got my friends and my family trying this amazing product they all love it too!! Will definetly being buying more when this one runs out!!! Love it! Treat yourselves ladies you won't regret it! xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
NIVEA MicellAIR Skin Breathe Miceller
I love NIVEA MicellAIR Skin Breathe Water. You only need a small amount on cotton wool to remove all your makeup. It removes it easily and without having to scrub your skin. It smells amazing and leaves my extremely sensitive skin feeling so smooth and mosturised. This is now my go to makeup remover. It's 5 star [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]