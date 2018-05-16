THAI TASTE THAI CKN CASHEW &NOODLE KIT 252G

Product Description
- Thai Chicken & Cashew Nut Noodle Kit
- Charity
- Thai Taste supports the Duang Prateep Foundation; a truly worthy cause supporting poverty stricken people and vulnerable communities in Thailand.
- A savoury, spicy Thai Chicken & Cashew Nut Noodle Kit is packed with authentic Thai flavours! Ideal with any meat and vegetables of your choice. Use a fiery wok to intensify the sauce's garlic and chilli flavour and to toast those cashew nuts!! Thai Taste... bringing restaurant quality meals to your kitchen!
- Chilli rating - 2
- Real Thai
- Just add meat or tofu
- Ready in - 15 - mins
- No artificial flavourings or preservatives
- No MSG
- Pack size: 252G
Information
Ingredients
Rice Noodles: Rice Flour, Water, Thai Garlic & Soy Sauce: Vegetable Stock, Onion, Fresh Garlic (10%), Chilli Paste (Palm Oil, Shallot, Garlic, Dried Chilli, Sugar, Fish Sauce, Peanuts), Light Soy Sauce (5%) (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Sugar, Caramel), Oyster (Mollusc) Sauce [Water, Fresh Oyster (Mollusc), Salt, Sugar, Soy Sauce (Soybean, Wheat Flour, Salt), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier: Modified Corn Starch, Fresh Garlic, Yeast Extract, Colour: Ammonia Caramel], Sugar, Fish Sauce (Anchovy (Fish) Extract, Salt, Sugar), Corn Starch, Dried Chilli, Salt, Sesame Oil, White Pepper, Cashew Mix: Cashew Nuts, Dried Chilli
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that also handles Nuts, Shellfish and Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, use all ingredients.Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Specially manufactured in Thailand
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Return to
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Net Contents
252g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|799kJ/191kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|- of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|38g
|- of which sugars
|4.6g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|Protein
|5.3g
|Salt
|1.7g
|Nutritionals based on contents, not the serving suggestion
|-
