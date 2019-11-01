Nivea Men Cool Kick Xl Gift Set
Offer
- NIVEA Men GIFTSET Cool Kick XL
- The perfect duo, two of NIVEA MEN favourites, the cool kick deodorant and shower gel, and it gets better, both come in the XL size, making sure they last, keeping that cool feeling for even longer. The full gift sent contains: NIVEA MEN Anti Perspirant Cool Kick 200ml, this deodorant instantly offers revitalising freshness while effectively protecting the body from sweat and body odour all day long. NIVEA MEN Shower Gel Cool Kick, 500ml, cooling shower gel, leaves skin with a long-lasting fresh feeling. A great gift for him this Christmas.
- Why go big when you can go BIGGER? Pick up this XL gift set from NIVEA men to keep you feeling cool!
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
Information
Ingredients
NIVEA® Men Anti Perspirant Cool Kick: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propyl Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Parfum, NIVEA Men Shower Gel Cool Kick: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum, Glycerine, Glyceryl Glucoside, Menthol, Sodium Chloride, Alcohol Denat., Glycol Distearate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquarternium-7, Citric Acid, Laureth-4, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, CI 42090, CI 16035
Produce of
Made in Germany
Warnings
- Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surface, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition sources. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Name and address
- Beiersdorf AG,
- 20245 Hamburg,
- Germany.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7YS,
- UK.
- www.NIVEAMEN.com
Safety information
- Flammable
