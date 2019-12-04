Quorn Sweet Chipotle Goujons 180G

- Energy656kJ 156kcal8%
Product Description
- Meat free savoury flavour goujons, made with mycoprotein, in a sweet chipotle chilli coating
- Sustainable nutrition
- Quorn™ products contain mycoprotein, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat.
- Producing mycoprotein uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too! Visit www.quorn.co.uk
- To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn™ products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at: www.quorn.co.uk
- Quorn vegetarian chicken strips, coated in a crunchy coating of sweet chipotle chilli. Fabulous served with grilled vegetables, or in soft tacos with guacamole.
- This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Proudly meat free
- Sweet, spice & all things nice
- High in protein
- Low in saturates
- High in fibre
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (55%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Wheat Starch, Wheat Semolina, Salt, Sugar, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Yeast, Rice Flakes, Dried Red Pepper, Coriander, Wheat Gluten, Chipotle Chilli Powder (0.1%), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Cane Molasses, Caramelised Sugar, Black Pepper Extract, Coriander Extract
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours.Quorn™ Sweet Chipotle Goujons can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed. Suitable for home freezing Use By: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Oven 10 min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf. If cooking from frozen cook for 14 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
2 Servings
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as oven baked) Per 100g
|(as oven baked) Per 3 Cooked Goujons
|Energy
|790kJ
|656kJ
|-
|188kcal
|156kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|3.6g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|20.7g
|17.2g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|8.9g
|7.4g
|Protein
|12.2g
|10.1g
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.66g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
