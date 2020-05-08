By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Five Counties Cheese 200G

Counter Five Counties Cheese 200G
£ 2.20
£11.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Layers of Derby, Red Leicester, Cheshire, Double Gloucester and Cheddar Cheeses
  • British Cheese
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Derby Cheese (Milk) (20%), Red Leicester Cheese (Milk) (20%) (contains Colour (Annatto)), Cheshire Cheese (Milk) (20%), Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk) (20%) (contains Colour (Annatto)), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (20%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep Refrigerated.Best consumed within 3 days of opening and by best before date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1662kJ/401kcal
Fat 32.1g
(of which saturates 19.8g)
Carbohydrates0.1g
(of which sugars 0.1g)
Protein 23.1g
Salt 1.8g

