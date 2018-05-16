Andros Nutricous Delicious Natural Yogurt Alternative 4X100g

Product Description
- Plain Coconut Milk Alternative to Yoghurt.
- Lusciously smooth and creamy coconut milk, low in fat and 100% dairy free!
- That's why we are nutritious and delicious.
- Perfect for breakfast, great as a cooking ingredient.
- Made with coconut milk
- Less than 5% fat
- Source of calcium
- No artificial flavouring or preservatives
- European Vegetarian Union
- Vegan
- Pack size: 400g
- Source of calcium
- Low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Fat Reduced Coconut Milk 92% (Water, Coconut Extract), Modified Tapioca Starch, Pea Proteins, Calcium Citrates, Salt, Starter Cultures
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts and Soya
Storage
Keep refrigeratedFor use by date: see top of pack
Produce of
Made in France
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Andros UK,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9DB.
Return to
- If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
- Andros UK,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9DB.
- info@nutritious-delicious.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% of GDA *
|Energy
|303kJ/73 kcal
|4
|Fat
|4.9g
|7
|of which saturates
|4.6g
|23
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|3
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|1
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0
|Protein
|0.5g
|1
|Salt
|0.07g
|1
|Calcium
|120mg
|15
|*Reference intakes for a typical adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019