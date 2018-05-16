By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Andros Nutricous Delicious Natural Yogurt Alternative 4X100g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Andros Nutricous Delicious Natural Yogurt Alternative 4X100g
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Plain Coconut Milk Alternative to Yoghurt.
  • Lusciously smooth and creamy coconut milk, low in fat and 100% dairy free!
  • That's why we are nutritious and delicious.
  • Perfect for breakfast, great as a cooking ingredient.
  • Made with coconut milk
  • Less than 5% fat
  • Source of calcium
  • No artificial flavouring or preservatives
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Source of calcium
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Fat Reduced Coconut Milk 92% (Water, Coconut Extract), Modified Tapioca Starch, Pea Proteins, Calcium Citrates, Salt, Starter Cultures

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts and Soya

Storage

Keep refrigeratedFor use by date: see top of pack

Produce of

Made in France

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Andros UK,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.

Return to

  • If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
  • Andros UK,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • info@nutritious-delicious.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g% of GDA *
Energy 303kJ/73 kcal4
Fat 4.9g7
of which saturates 4.6g23
Carbohydrate 6.6g3
of which sugars 0.6g1
Fibre 0.1g0
Protein 0.5g1
Salt 0.07g1
Calcium 120mg15
*Reference intakes for a typical adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Andros Nutricous Delicous Strawberry Yogurt Alternative 4X100g

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Andros Nutritiou Delicious Peach Yogurt Alternative 4X100g

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Natural Coconut Yogurt 350G

£ 2.50
£0.71/100g

Tesco Organic Kiwi 4 Pack

£ 1.15
£0.29/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here