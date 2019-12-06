By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons Christmas Collection Chocolate Box 151G

4.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Thorntons Christmas Collection Chocolate Box 151G

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Milk, Dark and White Chocolates
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • A delicious collection of 14 milk, dark and white chocolates, specially selected for cosy nights in
  • Dark chocolate truffle star, Love Thorntons, Toffee baton, Turkish delight, Gooey caramel, Nutty caramel, Winter fudge, Strawberry dream, Salted butterscotch
  • Created with love in the UK
  • A delicious collection of milk, dark and white chocolates specially selected for Christmas
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 151g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Double Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Humectant (Sorbitol), Hazelnuts, Whole Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Single Cream (Milk), Flavourings, Mixed Spices, Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Strawberry Powder, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Sea Salt, Dried Egg White, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Flavouring, Vitamin A, Vitamin D), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Milk Protein, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 60% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: other Nuts

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.For best before see side of pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Thorntons Limited,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ,

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat!
  • 0800 454537 (UK)
  • customercare@thorntons.co.uk
Net Contents

151g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2054 kJ
-491 kcal
Fat 26 g
of which Saturates 16 g
Carbohydrate 59 g
of which Sugars 53 g
Protein 4.4 g
Salt 0.25 g

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Brilliant!!!

5 stars

Brilliant!!!

Yes it was a very good present

5 stars

Yes it was a very good present

Too small

3 stars

The box was very small

