Thorntons Christmas Collection Chocolate Box 151G

Brilliant!!!
Yes it was a very good present
Too small
The box was very small
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Double Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Humectant (Sorbitol), Hazelnuts, Whole Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Single Cream (Milk), Flavourings, Mixed Spices, Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Strawberry Powder, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Sea Salt, Dried Egg White, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Flavouring, Vitamin A, Vitamin D), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Milk Protein, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 60% minimum
Keep in a cool, dry place.For best before see side of pack.
Made in the United Kingdom
151g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2054 kJ
|-
|491 kcal
|Fat
|26 g
|of which Saturates
|16 g
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|of which Sugars
|53 g
|Protein
|4.4 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
