Levi Roots Hot Jerk Spice Rub 25G
£ 1.00
£0.40/10g

Product Description

  • A fragrant blend containing ground allspice, chilli powder and spices.
  • Levi Roots Spice Rubs are a no-fuss way to put some music in your food.
  • This hot spice rub is made from fiery scotch bonnet and allspice to add some spicy jerk flavour to your meal.
  • Simply rub the easy-going spices onto chicken, fish or veg and cook straightaway.
  • More Love!!
  • Levi Roots
  • Put some music in your food
  • Nice up your chicken
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Ground Allspice (15%), Salt, Tomato Powder, Maize Flour, Ground Cumin, Sugar, Ground Coriander, Chilli Powder (4%), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder (3%), Ginger Powder, Ground Fenugreek (3%), Cinnamon, Chilli Flakes, Scotch Bonnet Pepper Powder (2%), Thyme, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Check this out....
  • 1 Pre-heat the oven to 190 degrees. Mix 400g chicken drumsticks or thighs, 25g of rub and a tablespoon of oil, coating the chicken well and place on a foil-lined baking tray.
  • 2 Cook the chicken in the oven for 35 minutes or until the chicken is cooked all the way through.
  • Levi's Tip
  • Why not try this spice rub on ribs? You could even cook them on the BBQ or grill for an extra smoky flavour, or for a veggie alternative you could spice up a salad or a corn on the cob?

Number of uses

3-4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1250 kJ/ 300 kcal
Fat 8.4 g
of which saturates 1.2 g
Carbohydrate 44 g
of which sugars 15 g
Fibre 16 g
Protein 8.9 g
Salt 13.3 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

