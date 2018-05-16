- Looking for perfect presents ideas for girls? Impulse gift sets make the perfect gift this Christmas. Impulse Unique Mini Tin Gift Set is great Christmas presents idea for the woman who wants a selection of fragrances as well as a loveley storge tin for her bits and pieces. Impulse's perfect 35 ml size means it easily fits in your backpack and can be enjoyed at school, after the gym or just on the go. Enjoy this fragrance anytime, anywhere and Trust Your Impulse. Instant Crush is a fun, juicy girly fragrance with a delicate and inspiring combination of green and lilac mixes with a fruity blend of violets and raspberry. True Love is a fresh and natural fragrance. The fragrance contains exciting citrus notes such as bergamot, lime and grapefruit mischievously blend with exhilarating fruits (peach, pear, melon) and bright-green notes. The fragrance reveals its inner soul and you can’t live without it; colourful flowers like rose, freesia and muguet create the perfect atmosphere for fun. Very Pink opens with the sparkling and fresh citrus notes of mandarin, bergamot, orange juice and pink grapefruit. This is then mixed with touches of pineapple. It is lively top slowly transforms itself into a tender, extremely feminine floral heart of lily of the valley, pink orchid, rose and lotus blossom. The lovely tin has a coin slot so can be used as a money box or a stylish storage tin. This set of gifts for girls are just perfect.
- Impulse Unique Mini Tin Gift Set of body sprays: Impulse Instant Crush 35ml, Impulse True Love 35ml, Impulse Very Pink 35ml and Impulse Unique Mini Tin the perfect Christmas gifts for her
- A stylish Impulse Mini Tin, perfect for storing make up, hairbands or even as a money box as it comes with a built in coin slot on the lid.
- Impulse Instant Crush Body Spray Deodorant is the number 1 female body spray in the UK - perfect choice if you are looking for gifts for girls
- Impulse True Love Body spray deodorant 75 ml - exciting blend of citrus notes such as bergamot, lime and grapefruit with exotic fruits (peach, pear, melon)
- Impulse Very Pink 35ml included in the gift set slowly transforms itself into a tender, extremely feminine floral hear of lily of the valley, pink orchid, rose and lotus blossom
- Body sprays perfect to slip into your school bag and use on the go. Their size makes the body sprays ideal gifts for girls.
Information
Ingredients
Impulse Instant Crush 35ml: Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. Impulse True Love 35ml: Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool. Impulse Very Pink 35ml: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhilation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
