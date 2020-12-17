Counter Quickes Traditional Mature Cheddar Cheese 450G
New
Product Description
- Mature Clothbound Cheddar
- Typically matured for 12 months
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedTo enjoy this cheese at its best, eat within 7 days of opening and by the best before date shown
Name and address
- Quickes Traditional Ltd,
- Home Farm,
- Newton St Cyres,
- Exeter,
- EX5 5AY.
Return to
- Quickes Traditional Ltd,
- Home Farm,
- Newton St Cyres,
- Exeter,
- EX5 5AY.
- quickes.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1753kJ/423kcal
|Fat
|37.2g
|(of which Saturates
|23.5g)
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|(of which Sugars
|0.1g)
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|26.6g
|Cornish Sea Salt™
|1.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020