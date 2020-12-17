By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Quickes Traditional Mature Cheddar Cheese 450G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Counter Quickes Traditional Mature Cheddar Cheese 450G
£ 7.00
£15.56/kg

New

Product Description

  • Mature Clothbound Cheddar
  • Typically matured for 12 months
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedTo enjoy this cheese at its best, eat within 7 days of opening and by the best before date shown

Name and address

  • Quickes Traditional Ltd,
  • Home Farm,
  • Newton St Cyres,
  • Exeter,
  • EX5 5AY.

Return to

  • Quickes Traditional Ltd,
  • Home Farm,
  • Newton St Cyres,
  • Exeter,
  • EX5 5AY.
  • quickes.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1753kJ/423kcal
Fat 37.2g
(of which Saturates 23.5g)
Carbohydrate 0.1g
(of which Sugars 0.1g)
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 26.6g
Cornish Sea Salt™1.8g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here