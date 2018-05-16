Thai Taste Easy Thai Yellow Curry Kit 224G

Product Description
- Thai Yellow Curry Kit
- www.ThaiTaste.co.uk/recipes
- Charity
- Thai Taste supports the Duang Prateep Foundation; a truly worthy cause supporting poverty stricken people and vulnerable communities in Thailand.
- For more delicious recipes, visit www.ThaiTaste.co.uk
- A full-flavoured, spicy and fragrant yellow curry. Ideal with fish, aubergines or tofu, our authentic yellow curry kit is made in Thailand with fresh ingredients, including turmeric and coriander. Thai Taste...bringing restaurant quality to your kitchen!
- Try adding Thai Taste Vegetarian Fish Sauce for extra flavour!
- Chilli rating - 3
- Real Thai
- Just add meat or veg
- Ready in 15 mins
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 224G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk: Coconut Extract (50%), Water, Yellow Curry Paste: Shallot, Lemongrass, Red Chilli, Water, Garlic, Galangal, Salt, Curry Powder (Coriander Seeds, Turmeric, Clove, Nutmeg, Star Anise), Sugar, Fresh Coriander, Fresh Turmeric, Ginger, Cumin, Cinnamon, Thai Spices: Curry Powder (Coriander Seeds, Turmeric, Clove, Nutmeg, Star Anise)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that also handles Peanuts, Nuts, Soybean and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, use all ingredients.Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Specially manufactured in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Specially manufactured for:
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Return to
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Net Contents
224g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|530 kJ/127kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|- of which saturates
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|- of which sugars
|1.2g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|Nutritional based on contents, not the serving suggestion
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020