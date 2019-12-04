Tesco Finest Smoked Cod Loin 240G

- Energy405kJ 95kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 337kJ / 79kcal
Product Description
- Smoked cod (Gadus morhua) loin, skinless and boneless, dyed, defrosted.
- Slowly smoked in brick chimneys, at a 100 year old smokehouse using artisan techniques. Lightly salted, dyed with a natural colour and slowly smoked over pine chippings for a deep distinctive flavour. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Slowly smoked in brick chimneys, at a 100 year old smokehouse using artisan techniques. Lightly salted, dyed with a natural colour and slowly smoked over pine chippings for a deep distinctive flavour.
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (98%), Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 18-20 mins.
Loosely wrap the cod loins in foil to form individual parcels. Place on baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.
Caution
Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving all. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using cod
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A typical loin (120g)
|Energy
|337kJ / 79kcal
|405kJ / 95kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.4g
|22.1g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
