Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena 250Ml

Product Description
- Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
- Expertly selected by Filippo Berio and produced strictly according to tradition in Modena, this Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is beautifully thick and dense. With a wonderful balance of sweetness and acidity, it delivers woody notes with tantalising hints of fruits and dried figs. Ideal with cheese, grilled meats and with fresh fruit for an indulgent touch of sweetness.
- Acidity 6%.
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Concentrated Grape Must, Wine Vinegar
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dark place.
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Filippo Berio®,
- Via Montramito 1600,
- 55040 Massarosa (LU),
- Italy.
Return to
- For more information www.filippoberio.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|1338 kJ / 315 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturated fat
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|74 g
|of which sugar
|74 g
|Protein
|0.06 g
|Salt
|0.05 g
