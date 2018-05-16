We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena 250Ml
£ 9.99
£4.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
  • Expertly selected by Filippo Berio and produced strictly according to tradition in Modena, this Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is beautifully thick and dense. With a wonderful balance of sweetness and acidity, it delivers woody notes with tantalising hints of fruits and dried figs. Ideal with cheese, grilled meats and with fresh fruit for an indulgent touch of sweetness.
  • Acidity 6%.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Grape Must, Wine Vinegar

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Filippo Berio®,
  • Via Montramito 1600,
  • 55040 Massarosa (LU),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • For more information www.filippoberio.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy1338 kJ / 315 kcal
Fat0 g
of which saturated fat0 g
Carbohydrate 74 g
of which sugar74 g
Protein 0.06 g
Salt 0.05 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here