Providence Deli Baba Ganoush Dippers 130G

Product Description
- Baba Ganoush Dipper and Pretzels
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep chilled 2ºC - 4ºCUse by printed on package.
Name and address
- 31 Hshoham St.,
- Israel 121164.
Return to
- Providence Deli,
- 239 Old Street,
- London,
- EC1V 9EY.
Net Contents
130g
Information
Ingredients
Aubergine (55%), Refined Soybean Oil, Eggs, Water, Garlic, Vinegar, Table Salt, Sugar, Cornstarch, Preservative (E-202), Vegetable Stabiliser (E412), Acidity Regulator (E-260)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100 g Energy: 1348kJ/322kcal Fat: 34.3g of which saturates: 5.1g Carbohydrate: 5.5g of which sugars: 3g Protein: 1g Salt: 0.8g
Information
Ingredients
Wheatflour, Water, Vegetable Fat, Sugar, Barley Malt, Sea Salt, Raising Agent (E500), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Antioxidant (Rosemary Oil)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100 g Energy: 1574kJ/376kcal Fat: 5.5g of which saturates: 2.3g Carbohydrate: 67.8g of which sugars: 5.3g Fibre: 6.9g Protein: 10.4g Salt: 2.13g
