Providence Deli Baba Ganoush Dippers 130G

Providence Deli Baba Ganoush Dippers 130G

Product Description

  • Baba Ganoush Dipper and Pretzels
  • Pack size: 130g

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Soya, Wheat

Keep chilled 2ºC - 4ºCUse by printed on package.

  • 31 Hshoham St.,
  • Israel 121164.

  • Providence Deli,
  • 239 Old Street,
  • London,
  • EC1V 9EY.

130g

    Ingredients

    Aubergine (55%), Refined Soybean Oil, Eggs, Water, Garlic, Vinegar, Table Salt, Sugar, Cornstarch, Preservative (E-202), Vegetable Stabiliser (E412), Acidity Regulator (E-260)

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100 g
    Energy:1348kJ/322kcal
    Fat:34.3g
    of which saturates:5.1g
    Carbohydrate:5.5g
    of which sugars:3g
    Protein:1g
    Salt:0.8g

    Ingredients

    Wheatflour, Water, Vegetable Fat, Sugar, Barley Malt, Sea Salt, Raising Agent (E500), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Antioxidant (Rosemary Oil)

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100 g
    Energy:1574kJ/376kcal
    Fat:5.5g
    of which saturates:2.3g
    Carbohydrate:67.8g
    of which sugars:5.3g
    Fibre:6.9g
    Protein:10.4g
    Salt:2.13g

