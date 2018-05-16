Alpro More Fruits No Added Sugar Apple Kiwi Yogurt 400G

- Energy258 kJ 61 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 258 kJ / 61 kcal
Product Description
- Fermented soya product, apple-kiwi, with added calcium and vitamins.
- Find us on Facebook
- Enjoy plant power
- Only sugars from fruit
- Source of calcium
- Naturally lactose free
- Soya with yogurt cultures
- No sweeteners
- European Vegetarian Union
- Free from dairy and gluten
- No added sugars - contains only naturally occurring sugars from fruit
- Vegan
- Pack size: 400g
- Source of calcium
- No added sugars
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple (14.8%) (Juice from Concentrate (10%), Fruit (4.8%)), Hulled Soya Beans (9.6%), Kiwi (2.9%), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectins), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Carrot Extract, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin (B2, B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)
Storage
Keep refrigerated, use within 5 days of opening and before 'best before' date (see top of pack).Do not freeze.
Additives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Alpro C.V.A.,
- Vlamingstraat 28,
- 8560 Wevelgem,
- Belgium.
Return to
- www.alpro.com
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|258 kJ / 61 kcal
|Fat
|2.1 g
|of which Saturates
|0.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7 g
|of which Sugars
|5.5 g
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|Protein
|3.7 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Lactose
|0 g
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals
|-
|*=15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019