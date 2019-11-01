Lynx Ice Chill & Water Bottle Gift Set
- LYNX ICE CHILL & WATER BOTTLE GIFT SET
- Lynx Ice Chill Duo & Water Bottle Gift Set contains perfect Christmas gifts for him - Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray, Lynx Ice Chill Shower Gel, Lynx Collapsible Water Bottle, perfect for the gym or on the go.
- Smart, cool and compact. The Lynx collabsible water bottle is perfect for taking to the gym or simply when you are out and about!
- Looking for christmas gifts for men? You've just found it - here is our Lynx Ice Chill Duo & Water Bottle Gift Set. Smart, cool and compact. The Lynx collabsible water bottle is perfect for taking to the gym or simply when you are out and about! Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray For Men - When your crush enters the room, instead of a musty tortoise cage, this men's deodorant makes you cooler than a Polar Bear's toes. Creeping anxiety is replaced by confidence. Instead of over-trying, you can stay chill. In summary, if you're looking for an Aluminium free deodorant body spray for men that will keep you fresher for longer, and help you smell like heaven, you've just found it homie. It's called Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray Deodorant for men. Also available in a travel size mini deodorant 35 ml. Lynx Ice Chill Shower Gel - Maybe you're a morning person. Maybe you're a night owl. It doesn't matter... No-one wakes up their perfect self. Lynx Ice Chill Men's Body wash is the answer. It's epically fresh fragrance of frozen lemon and iced mint refreshes instantly. And then just keeps going. We can't promise it will make getting out of bed easier. But it will give you the best shower you've ever had. The fresh fragrance of Lynx body wash doesn't just deep clean your skin. It deep cleans your soul. It refreshes your mind, so your start your day right. It puts the care back into men's skin care. Lather up with frozen lemon and iced mint, and let its menthol magic transform you into your chillest self. Lynx Ice Chill Duo & Water Bottle Gift Set is cool Christmas gift for cool guys.
- Lynx Water Bottle
- Made in China
- Ice Chill Bodyspray
- Made in UK
- Ice Chill Bodywash
- Made in Germany
- Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray leaves you smelling of frozen mint and lemon
- Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray lowers body temperature by 6 degrees, so you stay chill when it matters
- Lynx Ice Chill Shower Gel is so fresh, you could move in with your uncle and auntie in Bel Air
- Lynx Ice Chill Shower Gel refreshes your mind, so your start your day right
Ice Chill Bodyspray: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Ice Chill Bodywash: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Cocamide MEA, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Lippia Citriodora Flower/Leaf/Stem Water, Menthol, Parfum, PPG-12, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, CI 19140, CI 42090
- Lynx Water Bottle
- This Lynx water bottle collapses easily into half its size with just a simple push. Expand again when it's time to fill up.
- Directions: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray.
- UK: Phone free on 0800 585204
- IE: Phone callsave: 1850 404060
- www.unilever.com
- Flammable
DANGER DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children. BODYWASH CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY SEE INDIVIDUAL PACKS FOR FULL CAUTION
