Freaks Of Nature Free From Sticky Toffee Pudding 100G

Product Description
- Moist Sponge made with a blend of Date Paste and Coconut Milk, with a wonderful Date Caramel sauce.
- Moist Sponge made with a blend of date paste and coconut milk, with a wonderful date caramel sauce.
- Free from all that full of all this
- Freaks are carefree, they dare to be bold
- and stand-out from the crowd.
- Just like our hot puds,
- Bursting with natural flavours.
- Puds this great are worth shouting about.
- Let your Freak Flag Fly
- All our products are made in a dairy, soya, egg & gluten free factory.
- Freaks are carefree, they dare to be bold and stand-out from the crowd. Just like our hot puds, bursting with natural flavours. Puds this great are worth shouting about. Let your Freak flag fly
- Made with flaxseeds
- Up to half the sugar of other puds
- Full of naturally delicious ingredients
- Free from all that full of all this
- Dairy, egg, gluten and soya free
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Milk, Date Syrup, Coconut Sugar, Gluten Free Flour Blend (Cornflour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Xanthan Gum), Date Paste, Coconut Nectar, Chick Peas, Coconut Oil, Corn Starch (Thickener), Baking Powder (Raising Agent), Apple Extract (Colouring/Flavouring), Citrus Fibre (Stabilizer), Pectin (Thickener), Sea Salt, Toffee Flavouring (Flavouring), Ascorbic Acid (Acidity Regulator)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Soya
Storage
Keep refrigerated 1-5°C. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Instructions stated are for individual heating times only. Check food is piping hot throughout before eating.
Microwave or oven heat from chilled.
Take care when handling the heated product.
Oven cook
Instructions: Heat in fan assisted oven at 150°c for 15 minutes. Serve immediately.
For best results heat in the oven.
Name and address
- Freaks of Nature,
- Milner Way,
- Ossett,
- WF5 9JR.
Return to
- Give Us a Shout
- freaky@freaksofnature.co.uk
- www.freakofnature.co.uk
- Freaks of Nature,
- Milner Way,
- Ossett,
- WF5 9JR.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy
|1100KJ/261kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|of which saturates
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|50.5g
|of which sugars
|29.3g
|Fibre
|1g
|Protein
|2.1g
|Salt
|1.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019