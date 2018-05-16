Product Description
- IMPULSE GIFT SET BODY SPRAY TRIO BEAUTY BAG
- "Looking for sweet Christmas gifts for women? Here is our Impulse Spontaneous Beauty Bag Gift Set: Impulse Tease Body Spray, Impulse Instant Crush Body Spray, Impulse Be Surprised Body Spray and a stylish Beauty Bag Rose gold.
- Impulse Tease Body Spray is an addictive scent with hints of tempting fruits and delicious undertones. With a teasing modern and fruity top notes such as pineapple, mandarin and red fruits. This is complemented by transparent freshness of forbidden fruits and delicate flowers such as rose, peach blossom and pink peony, ending with sensual notes of vanilla sorbet and creamy liquid musk. An exciting fragrance with stimulating pineapple and exotic wood notes, this special fragrance will make you feel revitalized, and fresh to suit your every Impulse.
- Impulse Instant Crush Body Spray is a fun, juicy girly fragrance with a delicate and inspiring combination of green and lilac mixes with a fruity blend of violets and raspberry. The fragrance is a vibrant colourful kaleidoscope of succulent fruit which creates and enticing fusion from the beginning. The fragrance contains blossoming flowers highlighting the water Chinese Magnolia. In the back, yummy woods, musks and vanilla give this fragrance a sheer creaminess.
- Impulse Be Surprised Body Spray enhances and communicates key brand attributes of femininity, sophistication and delight. It stands out by breaking the norms of the oriental olfative family; combining in a unique and innovative way the explosive delightful raspberry notes. The irresistible floral heart of refined Turkish rose and plainness peony together with the sensual vanilla and warm cedarwood with an exotic mix of violets and red fruits which oozes character. Spray on this oriental inspired fragrance anywhere, anytime for an instant fragrance boost! Give perfect Christmas presents this winter."
- Impulse Spontaneous Beauty Bag Gift Set contains perfect Christmas gifts for her: Impulse Tease Body Spray, Impulse Instant Crush Body Spray, Impulse Be Surprised Body Spray and Rose Gold Beauty Bag
- Be Spontaneous with this stylish Rose Gold beauty bag the perfect way to allow you to take your Impulse sprays wherever you go.
- Impulse Tease Body Spray has an exciting fragrance with stimulating pineapple and exotic wood notes
- Impulse Tease Body Spray is gentle on your skin and dermatologically tested
- Impulse Instant Crush Body Spray is a fun, juicy girly fragrance with a delicate and inspiring combination of green and lilac mixes with a fruity blend of violets and raspberry
- Impulse Be Surprised Body Spray has the irresistible floral heart of refined Turkish rose and plainness peony together with the sensual vanilla and warm cedarwood
Information
Ingredients
Impulse Tease 75ml: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. Impulse Instant Crush 75ml: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. Impulse Be Surprised 75ml: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhilation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhilation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019