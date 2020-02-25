G40 Unfiltered Golden Ale 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Glaswegian Heart. German Head.
- G40 is a shining example of a Golden Ale.
- A perfect mix of wheat and aromatic malts give a fuller body and a beautiful backbone of bread like malt sweetness. The fusion of hops (Herkules, Cascade, Chinook and Saaz) balance the beer with bitterness and deliver a big hit of fresh citrus and tropical fruit. Left unfiltered G40 pours hazy to the eye.
- Brewed in Glasgow in accordance with the German Purity Law of 1516
- Vegetarian and vegan-friendly
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Alcohol Units
1.4
ABV
4.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For Best Before End See Below
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- West,
- Templeton Building,
- Glasgow Green,
- Glasgow,
- G40 1AW.
- West,
- Templeton Building,
- Glasgow Green,
- Glasgow,
- G40 1AW.
- info@westbeer.com
- www.westbeer.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
