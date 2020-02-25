By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
G40 Unfiltered Golden Ale 330Ml

£ 1.70
£5.16/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Glaswegian Heart. German Head.
  • G40 is a shining example of a Golden Ale.
  • A perfect mix of wheat and aromatic malts give a fuller body and a beautiful backbone of bread like malt sweetness. The fusion of hops (Herkules, Cascade, Chinook and Saaz) balance the beer with bitterness and deliver a big hit of fresh citrus and tropical fruit. Left unfiltered G40 pours hazy to the eye.
  • Brewed in Glasgow in accordance with the German Purity Law of 1516
  • Vegetarian and vegan-friendly
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Units

1.4

ABV

4.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before End See Below

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • West,
  • Templeton Building,
  • Glasgow Green,
  • Glasgow,
  • G40 1AW.

Return to

  • West,
  • Templeton Building,
  • Glasgow Green,
  • Glasgow,
  • G40 1AW.
  • info@westbeer.com
  • www.westbeer.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

