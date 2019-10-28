By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tyrrells Furrows Sea Salted Crisp 50G

Tyrrells Furrows Sea Salted Crisp 50G
£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Sea salted potato crisps.
  • England Rugby
  • Tyrrells Premier 15s
  • Official Crisps
  • premier15s.com
  • We're a social bunch who like to entertain...
  • Facebook and Instagram Tyrrellsofficial
  • Twitter @Tyrrells
  • What finer way to honour the steadying heft of the mighty Furrow than simply to sprinkle to it with a soupçon of sea salt?
  • Inspired by the furrowed fields of our Herefordshire farm come our charmingly, crinkly Furrows.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Deep ridges full on flavour
  • Hand-cooked English crisps
  • No artificial ingredients
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in England

Name and address

  • Tyrrells Potato Crisps Ltd.,
  • Tyrrells Court Farm,
  • Leominster,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR6 9DQ,
  • England.

Return to

  • Tyrrells Potato Crisps Ltd.,
  • Tyrrells Court Farm,
  • Leominster,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR6 9DQ,
  • England.
  • Telephone: +44 (0) 1568 720244
  • www.tyrrellscrips.com
  • chinwag@tyrrellscrisps.co.uk

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 50g pack
Energy 2185kJ/1093kJ/
-524kcal262kcal
Fat 30.9g15.5g
Saturates 3.3g1.7g
Carbohydrate 52.8g26.4g
Sugars 0.4g0.2g
Protein 6.7g3.4g
Salt 1.0g0.50g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

