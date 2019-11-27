By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kinder Surprise Large Egg 220G

Kinder Surprise Large Egg 220G

Product Description

  • Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with a Milky White Lining Containing Toy - Mainly in Kit Form
  • More milk less cocoa
  • Giant toy inside!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 32% - total Cocoa Constituents: 14.5%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% min., Milk Solids 22.5% min.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight

Number of uses

Portions per pack = 11

Warnings

  • WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS.
  • ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

  • For more information visit: www.kinder.com or contact us on 00 44 330 0538943

Upper age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:Per Portion 20g:
Energy2413/579 kJ/kcal483/116 kJ/kcal
Fat36.2g7.2g
of which Saturates24.1g4.8g
Carbohydrates53.9g10.8g
of which Sugars53.6g10.7g
Protein8.8g1.8g
Salt0.305g0.061g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack = 11--

Safety information

WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.

