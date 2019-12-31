Yogiyo Sweet & Sticky Korean Bbq Sauce 185G
Product Description
- Korean BBQ Sauce
- "At Yogiyo, very little has changed from our humble beginnings in our beloved street food van, we've always shared our passion so that everyone can enjoy the glorious flavour of authentic Korean street food."
- Sue & Ben
- Xoxo
- Sweet & sticky
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Feed your desire
- Grill, eat & repeat
- Dip, marinade, stir-fry
- Vegan
- Pack size: 185g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Korean Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce (7%) (Water, Defatted Soybean, Salt, Corn Syrup, Ethanol, Wheat), Distilled Vinegar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Ginger, Salt, Garlic, Sesame Oil Blend (Sesame Oil, Soybean Oil), Onion, Dried Chilli, Apple Puree, Acetic Acid, Colour: Caramel E150a, Sesame Seeds
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 weeks.For Best Before End: See Lid
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Euro Food Brands Limited,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Humfrey Ln,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Limited,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Humfrey Ln,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
185g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|Energy
|475kJ / 112 kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|Of which Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|24.1g
|Of which Sugars
|18g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|2.5g
