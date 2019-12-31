By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yogiyo Sweet & Sticky Korean Bbq Sauce 185G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yogiyo Sweet & Sticky Korean Bbq Sauce 185G
£ 1.00
£0.54/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Korean BBQ Sauce
  • "At Yogiyo, very little has changed from our humble beginnings in our beloved street food van, we've always shared our passion so that everyone can enjoy the glorious flavour of authentic Korean street food."
  • Sue & Ben
  • Xoxo
  • Sweet & sticky
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Feed your desire
  • Grill, eat & repeat
  • Dip, marinade, stir-fry
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Korean Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce (7%) (Water, Defatted Soybean, Salt, Corn Syrup, Ethanol, Wheat), Distilled Vinegar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Ginger, Salt, Garlic, Sesame Oil Blend (Sesame Oil, Soybean Oil), Onion, Dried Chilli, Apple Puree, Acetic Acid, Colour: Caramel E150a, Sesame Seeds

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 weeks.For Best Before End: See Lid

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Euro Food Brands Limited,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Ln,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Limited,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Ln,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

185g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g
Energy 475kJ / 112 kcal
Fat 1.4g
Of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 24.1g
Of which Sugars 18g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 2.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

