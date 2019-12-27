Aptamil Sensavia First Infant Milk From Birth 800G

Product Description
- First Infant Milk From Birth
- We are devoted to providing you & your baby our very best.
- Our Nutricia factories don't produce for any retailer brands.
- If you would like to learn more about our formulation, visit our website.
- Suitable for babies from birth and based on partially hydrolysed milk protein, where the milk protein has been broken into smaller pieces.
- Omega 3 LCPs
- A type of Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acid (LCP)
- GOS/FOS (9:1)
- A blend of Galacto and Fructo-oligosaccharides
- Nucleotides
- Moving to stage 2:
- Aptamil® Sensavia® Follow On Milk
- Tailored with milk protein broken into smaller pieces for babies from 6-12 months
- Complements a weaning diet
- Do not use if your baby has been diagnosed with cow's milk allergy.
- Aptamil® Sensavia® First Infant Milk, based on partially hydrolysed milk protein, from birth
- 40 years of research
- Inspired by discoveries in early life science, our passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts have developed Aptamil® Sensavia® Fist Infant Milk. Our formulation is based on partially hydrolysed milk protein, where the milk protein has been broken into smaller pieces. Suitable for babies who are combination or bottle-fed.
- Due to the blend of ingredients you may notice a change in your baby's stool consistency (looser) and colour (greener). This is perfectly normal and temporary.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Contents may settle in transit.
Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Life
- Breastmilk substitute with milk protein broken into smaller pieces
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (from Milk), Partially Hydrolysed Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Ester of Mono- & Di-Glycerides, Soy Lecithin), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, Calcium Chloride, Fish Oil, Vitamin C, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Inositol, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, L-Carnitine, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Nicotinamide, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Copper Sulphate, Folic Acid, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation and Feeding guide
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- Your baby may need more or less than shown in the table below which is provided as a guide.
- Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 3, Quantity of water per feed: 90ml, 3fl oz
- Approx. age: 2-4 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 4, Quantity of water per feed: 120ml, 4fl oz
- Approx. age: 4-8 weeks, Approx. weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 5, Quantity of water per feed: 150ml, 5fl oz
- Approx. age: 8-12 weeks, Approx. weight: 5.4kg, 12lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl oz
- Approx. age: 3-4 mths, Approx. weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl oz
- Approx. age: 4-5 mths, Approx. weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
- Approx. age: 5-6 mths, Approx. weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
- Approx. age: 7-12 mths, Approx. weight: -kg, -lb, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 3, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions. Boil 1 litre of fresh water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 2 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 3 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Cap the bottle.
- 4 Shake vertically and vigorously (for 10 seconds) until powder is dissolved. Remove cap and replace with a sterilised teat.
- 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
- Improved design for ease and convenience
- 1. Protected
- To open, break both quality seals on the outer rim of the pack. To open inner foil, pull both wings together.
- 2. Hygienic
- There is a handy leveller built into each side of the pack. Store your scoop in the holder provided so that it is kept safe and secure.
- 3. Convenient handling
- Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
- Important feeding and storage advice
- Make up each feed as required. For hygiene reasons do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible and always within 2 hours. Do not heat feed in a microwave: hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. Never leave your baby alone during feeding. If the milk separates, shake the bottle vigorously to mix and use as normal.
Warnings
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Sensavia® First infant Milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
- When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
- DO NOT USE IF YOUR BABY HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COW'S MILK ALLERGY.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights as a consumer.
- Visit Aptaclub for expert advice and support
- www.aptaclub.co.uk
- 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|275 kJ
|-
|66 kcal
|Fat
|3.4 g
|of which, saturates
|1.6 g
|of which, unsaturates
|1.8 g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.020 g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.011 g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.006 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2 g
|of which, sugars
|7.1 g
|of which, lactose
|6.9 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|1.5 g
|Salt
|0.06 g
|Vitamin A
|50 µg-RE
|Vitamin D3
|1.2 µg
|Vitamin E
|1 mg α-TE
|Vitamin K1
|4.4 µg
|Vitamin C
|9.1 mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05 mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.10mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.43 mg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.35 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|Folic Acid
|8.4 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.08 µg
|Biotin
|1.8 µg
|Sodium
|25 mg
|Potassium
|73 mg
|Chloride
|41 mg
|Calcium
|46 mg
|Phosphorus
|26 mg
|Magnesium
|5.1 mg
|Iron
|0.53 mg
|Zinc
|0.5 mg
|Copper
|0.04 mg
|Manganese
|0.008 mg
|Fluoride
|<0.006 mg
|Selenium
|1.7 µg
|Iodine
|12 µg
|L-carnitine
|1.1 mg
|Choline
|10 mg
|Inositol
|4.1 mg
|Taurine
|5.3 mg
|GOS/FOS*
|0.8 g
|Nucleotides
|3.2 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|† Long-chain polyunstaurted fatty acids
|-
|* Galacto-oligosaccharides / Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
Safety information
