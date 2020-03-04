By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cofresh Peri Peri Corn Crackers 60G

Cofresh Peri Peri Corn Crackers 60G
£ 0.50
£0.83/100g

An average 28g serving contains:
  • Energy599kJ 144kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.90g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2140kJ

Product Description

  • A corn flour based snack with a Wildly Fiery Peri Peri Flavour
  • Proud to be No.1 Indian snack brand
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Corn Crackers (Corn Flour (58%), Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Corn Starch, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Peri Peri Flavour (7%) (Salt, Spice (Cayenne Pepper, Chilli), Dried Bell Pepper, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Rice Flour, Sugar, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract))

Allergy Information

  • This product is made in a factory that handles Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds & Sulphites

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported ingredients

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Our Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. All quality issues relating to the product should be addressed in writing to us, with customer details, the complaint issue including the packaging and its contents and we will fully reimburse you. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy 2140kJ
-513kcal
Fat 29g
Of which saturates 2.3g
Carbohydrate 55g
Of which sugars 2.9g
Fibre 3.8g
Protein 6.4g
Salt 3.2g

