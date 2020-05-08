By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheshire Cheese 190G

Tesco Cheshire Cheese 190G
£ 2.20
£1.16/100g

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy474kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1581kJ / 381kcal

Product Description

  • White Cheshire cheese.
  • Handmade in Cheshire using British milk, crumbly & silky texture
  • Handmade in Cheshire using British milk, crumbly & silky texture
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1581kJ / 381kcal474kJ / 114kcal
Fat31.8g9.5g
Saturates21.1g6.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.7g7.1g
Salt1.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

