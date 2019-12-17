By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Spaghetti Bol 450G

2(12)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Spaghetti Bol 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2154kJ 511kcal
    26%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 508kJ / 120kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti, mushrooms and wheat protein in a tomato and herb sauce.
  • Mushrooms and wheat protein in a rich, herby tomato sauce 100% Plant Based
  • Mushrooms and wheat protein in a rich, herby tomato sauce 100% Plant Based
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spaghetti (40%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Wheat Gluten, Water, Carrot, Onion, Tomato Purée, Red Wine, Celery, Mushroom (2%), Garlic Purée, Dairy Free Spread [Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Yeast Extract, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sundried Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Basil, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Oregano, Parsley, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. Chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W/900W 5 mins / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 8 mins / 7 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (424g**)
Energy508kJ / 120kcal2154kJ / 511kcal
Fat2.3g9.8g
Saturates0.6g2.7g
Carbohydrate14.6g62.0g
Sugars2.3g9.9g
Fibre2.4g10.0g
Protein9.1g38.6g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwave heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 424g.--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Bland and Dry

1 stars

There wasn't a vestige of seasoning in this, it was bland and tasteless as well as totally lacking in any sort of tomato sauce. It was dry as can be. Will not waste my money on this again.

Very Disappointing

1 stars

Very disappointing, weird taste and to call it Mushroom Spag Bol, when mushroom was 2%of ingredients, and I couldn't see or taste any mushroom. Threw most away and won't be buying again.

Enjoyed!!

5 stars

I really enjoyed this for vegan ready meal, quick simple and tasted good.

Don't recommend this at all.

1 stars

Horrible. Totally tasteless and watery.

Absolutely disgusting

1 stars

I was sent this in my order because the Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie (which is delicious) was unavailable. It was the most disgusting meal I have ever had and I couldn't finish it. It ended up in the bin. There was no flavour (although it left a nasty, vinegary taste in my mouth) and the texture was like fine rubber. There was no sign or taste of any mushroom, and it needed seasoning, herbs and tomato. A total waste of money.

Lovely

5 stars

Really really nice. The mushroom mince had a slightly odd texture, but the sauce was perfectly spag-bol like, the spaghetti was perfect, and it all came together very nicely.

Lacking in flavour

2 stars

Nothing specifically wrong with this but felt like it was definitely missing something, though I was unable to come up with whatever addition might help.

This is as close to the meat dish as it gets

5 stars

Wonderful taste, great texture! I am trying one dish a week from Tesco's Plant Chef range, and this is my second dish. I was not disappointed in the slightest, and will definitely buy this one again.

Looked good, smelt very good - absolutely NO flavo

2 stars

Looked good, smelt very good - absolutely NO flavour. Really disappointed.

Palm oil?

1 stars

Not buying it

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie 450G

£ 2.50
£0.56/100g

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Stroganoff 400G

£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Tesco Plant Chef Bbq Jackbake 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Tesco Plant Chef Butternut Cauliflower Mac 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here