Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Spaghetti Bol 450G

Bland and Dry
There wasn't a vestige of seasoning in this, it was bland and tasteless as well as totally lacking in any sort of tomato sauce. It was dry as can be. Will not waste my money on this again.
Very Disappointing
Very disappointing, weird taste and to call it Mushroom Spag Bol, when mushroom was 2%of ingredients, and I couldn't see or taste any mushroom. Threw most away and won't be buying again.
Enjoyed!!
I really enjoyed this for vegan ready meal, quick simple and tasted good.
Don't recommend this at all.
Horrible. Totally tasteless and watery.
Absolutely disgusting
I was sent this in my order because the Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie (which is delicious) was unavailable. It was the most disgusting meal I have ever had and I couldn't finish it. It ended up in the bin. There was no flavour (although it left a nasty, vinegary taste in my mouth) and the texture was like fine rubber. There was no sign or taste of any mushroom, and it needed seasoning, herbs and tomato. A total waste of money.
Lovely
Really really nice. The mushroom mince had a slightly odd texture, but the sauce was perfectly spag-bol like, the spaghetti was perfect, and it all came together very nicely.
Lacking in flavour
Nothing specifically wrong with this but felt like it was definitely missing something, though I was unable to come up with whatever addition might help.
This is as close to the meat dish as it gets
Wonderful taste, great texture! I am trying one dish a week from Tesco's Plant Chef range, and this is my second dish. I was not disappointed in the slightest, and will definitely buy this one again.
Looked good, smelt very good - absolutely NO flavo
Looked good, smelt very good - absolutely NO flavour. Really disappointed.
Palm oil?
Not buying it