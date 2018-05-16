Mcvities Unicorn 5 Rainbow Crystal Cake Bars

- Energy477 kJ 114 kcal6%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars10.7g12%
- Salt0.12g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Sponge Cakes with a Cream Filling and Coloured Sugar Pieces, Covered in Milk Chocolate
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Sponge cakes with a cream filling and coloured sugar pieces, covered in milk chocolate
- If you enjoyed these why not try our delicious Jaffa Cake Bars?
- Individually wrapped
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- Does not contain dairy cream
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Coloured Sugar Pieces (3.5%) [Sugar Pearls, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Safflower, Lemon, Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple, Spirulina)], Barley Malt Extract, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Barley Malt Extract, Milk Proteins, Dried Whole Egg, Dried Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Modified Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before, see back of pack.
Number of uses
Typical number of cakes per pack: 5
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- McVitie's,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
5 x Cake Bars
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (24g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1989
|477
|(kcal)
|476
|114
|Fat
|25.2g
|6.0g
|of which Saturates
|12.2g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|60.2g
|14.4g
|of which Sugars
|44.5g
|10.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.6g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.12g
|Typical number of cakes per pack: 5
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020