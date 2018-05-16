Thai Taste Easy Thai Chilli&Holy Basil Kit 220G

Product Description
- Thai Chilli & Holy Basil Stir Fry Kit
- Charity
- Thai Taste supports the Duang Prateep Foundation; a truly worthy cause supporting poverty stricken people and vulnerable communities in Thailand.
- For more information on our charity, visit www.ThaiTaste.co.uk/about/charity
- For more delicious recipes, visit www.ThaiTaste.co.uk
- Thai Chilli & Holy Basil Stir Fry, also locally known as Pad Kaprao, is a well-loved Thai Stir fry around the world. The flavours are a perfect blend of spicy chillies and Thai Holy Basil to give a well-balanced dish, perfect with any meat or vegetables served on a bed of noodles! Thai Taste... bringing restaurant quality to your kitchen!
- Chilli Rating - 3
- Real Thai
- Just add meat or tofu
- Ready in -15- mins
- No artificial flavourings or preservatives
- No MSG
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Rice Noodles: Rice Flour, Water, Thai Chilli & Holy Basil Sauce: Water, Fresh Red Chilli (17%), Fresh Holy Basil Leaves (15%), Fresh Garlic, Oyster (Mollusc) Sauce [Water, Fresh Oyster (Mollusc), Salt, Sugar, Soy Sauce (Soybean, Wheat Flour, Salt), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier: Modified Corn Starch, Fresh Garlic, Yeast Extract, Colour: Ammonia Caramel], Fish Sauce (Anchovy (Fish) Extract, Salt, Sugar), Sugar, Soybean Oil, Sweet Sauce (Sugarcane Molasses, Water, Salt), Salt, White Pepper, Colour: Paprika Extract, Kaprao Paste: Fresh Holy Basil Leaves, Fresh Red Chilli, Fresh Garlic, Soybean Oil
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that also handles Peanuts, Nuts, Shellfish, Sesame Seeds and Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, use all ingredients.Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Specially manufactured in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Return to
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|993kJ/237kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|- of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|42g
|- of which sugars
|3.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|Protein
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.5g
|Nutritionals based on contents, not the serving suggestion
|-
