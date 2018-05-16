By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rejuvenation Water Lime & Lemon 4 X 250Ml

Rejuvenation Water Lime & Lemon 4 X 250Ml
£ 2.50
£0.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated fruit juice soft drink with added amino acid, electrolytes and natural flavours.
  • Consume as part of a balanced and varied diet.
  • Hydration+ amino acid enriched sparking water
  • Sparkling water with fruit juice, added amino acid and electrolytes
  • No caffeine
  • Low calorie
  • Low sugar
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1000ml
Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Beet Sugar, Lime Fruit Juice from Concentrate (5%), L-Glutamine (1%), Natural Flavours, Lavender Extract, Electrolytes, Calcium Lactate, Potassium Chloride, Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins

Storage

Once opened, drink within 24 hours.Best Before: see bottom of can.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Rejuvenation Water Ltd,
  • 50 Eastcastle St,
  • London,
  • W1W 8EA.

Return to

  • Rejuvenation Water Ltd,
  • 50 Eastcastle St,
  • London,
  • W1W 8EA.
  • rejuvenationwater.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy 19 Kcal /
-76 kJ
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrates3.6 g
of which sugars 3.1 g
Protein 1 g
Salt <0.001 g

