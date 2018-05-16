Rejuvenation Water Lime & Lemon 4 X 250Ml

Product Description
- Carbonated fruit juice soft drink with added amino acid, electrolytes and natural flavours.
- Consume as part of a balanced and varied diet.
- Hydration+ amino acid enriched sparking water
- Sparkling water with fruit juice, added amino acid and electrolytes
- No caffeine
- Low calorie
- Low sugar
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Beet Sugar, Lime Fruit Juice from Concentrate (5%), L-Glutamine (1%), Natural Flavours, Lavender Extract, Electrolytes, Calcium Lactate, Potassium Chloride, Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins
Storage
Once opened, drink within 24 hours.Best Before: see bottom of can.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Rejuvenation Water Ltd,
- 50 Eastcastle St,
- London,
- W1W 8EA.
Return to
- rejuvenationwater.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|19 Kcal /
|-
|76 kJ
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|3.6 g
|of which sugars
|3.1 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Salt
|<0.001 g
