Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Sense Washbag Giftset
- Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Sense WashBag GiftSet
- The Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Sense gift set has everything he will need for close and comfortable shave without irritation: including razor, shave cream, 5 x refill blades and a premium washbag.
- - Razor designed to protect from irritation with shock absorb technology
- - Each blade refill contains 5 blades with Skin Guards for a smooth shave, and a flip trimmer for those hard to reach places
- - Shave cream made with olive oil hydrates skin and helps to achieve a close, smooth shave - Premium washbag perfect for travel or the gym
- - This pack includes 1 x razor, 1 x shave cream, 5 x blade refills, 1 x washbag
- Shave Cream
- Made in the USA
- Glide Gel
- Made in China
Energize Razor and Blades: PEG-115M, Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Stearate, Cyclodextrin, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Menthol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Panthenol, Sodium, Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Maltodextrin, Aqua, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Candelilla Cera, Hydrated Silica, Shave Cream: Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Sunflower Seed Oil Glyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Myristyl Myristate, Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 60, Dimethicone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Parfum, Synthetic Beeswax, Diazolidinyl Urea, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Stearyl Alcohol, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Titanium Dioxide
- Directions:
- Massage shave cream onto wet skin. Shave as normal.
- Rinse razor blade with water periodically.
- Keep out of reach of children.
Sleeve. Recyclable
- Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
- Schützenstr. 110,
- D-42659 Solingen,
- Germany.
