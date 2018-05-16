By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Black & Green Olives With Greek Feta 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Black & Green Olives With Greek Feta 125G
£ 3.00
£2.40/100g
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy311kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 740kJ / 179kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted Hojiblanca Spanish olives, dressed in a herb marinade with crumbly Greek Feta.
  • Olives with Greek Feta
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pitted Green Hojiblanca Olives [Green Olives, Salt], Pitted Black Hojiblanca Olives [Black Olives, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate)], Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Oregano, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Hojiblanca Olives, Sweet Peppers 115G

£ 3.00
£2.61/100g

Tesco Garlic Stuffed Olives In A Garlic Dressing 130G

£ 3.00
£2.31/100g

Tesco Herb Dressed Italian Olive Selection 150G

£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

Tesco Chimmichurri Olives 150G

£ 3.00
£2.00/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here