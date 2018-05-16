Tesco Black & Green Olives With Greek Feta 125G

- Energy311kJ 75kcal4%
- Fat7.0g10%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 740kJ / 179kcal
Product Description
- Pitted Hojiblanca Spanish olives, dressed in a herb marinade with crumbly Greek Feta.
- Olives with Greek Feta
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pitted Green Hojiblanca Olives [Green Olives, Salt], Pitted Black Hojiblanca Olives [Black Olives, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate)], Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Oregano, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g
Nutrition
Safety information
