Vaseline Original Selection Lip Tin Gift Set

Write a review
Product Description

  • Vaseline Orig Selection Lip Tin Gift Set
  • Looking for the right Christmas gifts for women? Try our Vaseline Original Selection Tin Gift Set to make your woman happy. Included in the Gift Set are 3 Vaseline Lip Therapy essentials packed in an impressive Giant Vaseline Original Storage Tin. The Vaseline Original Lip Therapy is clinically proven to help heal dry lips. The non-sticky formulas of Vaseline tins are invitingly soft and melt onto lips. The Vaseline Original lip tin comes in iconic packaging that fits neatly in your pocket or purse, so you can hydrate on-the-go. With its original formula, Vaseline Lip Therapy is a lip balm you can rely on that provides long-lasting relief from dryness. Another lip balm in the Christmas gifts for her - Vaseline Rosy Lips Lip Therapy penetrates skin on lips and contains rose oils and sweet almonds. The formulas help support the natural recovery of your dry lips by instantly softening and soothing dry lips, locking in moisture. The elements can be hard on your lips, so it’s essential to keep them moisturised. Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips tin is great for safeguarding against dryness caused by weather, so you can be confident that your lips are ready to face the outdoors. Finally, we added the Vaseline Lip therapy cocoa butter to soothe your lips. The Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter is great for safeguarding against dryness caused by weather, so you can be confident that your lips are ready to face the outdoors. These pocket-sized lip therapy tins can be carried easily, so you can use it whenever your lips feel dry. Get soft lips this Christmas with Vaseline Original Selection Tin Gift Set!
  • Vaseline Original Selection Tin Gift Set includes Original Lip Therapy, Rosy Lips Lip Therapy, Cocoa Butter Lip Therapy - all in a giant Vaseline Original Storage Tin
  • Store all of your bits and pieces in this unique large Vaseline Storage tin
  • Vaseline Original Lip Therapy - Instantly softens and soothes dry lips. A must-have in Christmas gifts for her
  • Vaseline Original Lip Therapy - made with triple-purified Vaseline petroleum jelly to provide long-lasting moisturisation
  • Vaseline Rosy Lips Lip Therapy - this lip salve has a light rose fragrance and helps to soothe chapped lips. Add that to your gifts for her to make your woman happy
  • Vaseline Lip Therapy cocoa butter locks in moisture to help lips recover from discomfort

Information

Ingredients

Vaseline Original Lip Therapy 20g: Petrolatum. Vaseline Rosy Lips Lip Therapy 20g: Petrolatum, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil (Sweet Almond Oil), Rosa Damascena Flower Oil, Aroma, Linalool, CI 73360, CI 77891. Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter 20g: Petrolatum, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Aroma, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Limonene

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • N/A

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

3 x 1 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

N/A

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Good quality but poor value. Just three tiny tins

2 stars

Good quality but poor value. Just three tiny tins of lip balm.

